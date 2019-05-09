Heat wave to prevail across Odisha for 3 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued heat wave warning for several districts of Odisha till May 12.

“Heat wave condition will prevail across the state from tomorrow (May 10) and would continue for two more days till May 12,” IMD’s latest bulletin read.

Accordingly, the Met department has issued a yellow warning for the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Nuapada.

Further informing about the impact of the heat wave over some place of these districts the Met said, “Heat is tolerable for the General Public but moderate concern is for vulnerable people such as infants, elderly people with chronic diseases. The people are advised to avoid exposure to heat.”

The Met has also predicted similar heat wave condition for the next two days i.e. May 11 and 12. The weatherman has advised the people in these districts to avoid heat exposure.