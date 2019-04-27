Heat wave: Indian cities hottest on globe

New Delhi: Several Indian cities are hottest on the globe with no respite in sight. These cities are reeling under intense heat wave since Friday.

According to the El Dorado weather website, all 15 cities listed as the world’s warmest are from Central India and surrounding areas.

The top spot was taken by Khargone in Madhya Pradesh with 46.6 degree Celsius temperature on Friday.

According to reports several parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region also recorded high temperatures with Akola on Friday registering at 46.4 degree Celsius.

Nine of the 15 cities were from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Telangana.

Met officials said the heat wave is expected to continue for another five days.

Akola’s high temperatures were followed by Bramhapuri at 45.8 degree Celsius, Wardha at 45.7 degree Celsius, Chandrapur at 45.6 degree Celsius, Amravati recorded 45.4 degree Celsius, Nagpur 45.2, Yavatmal 44.5, Washim 44.2, Gondia 43.8, Gadchiroli 43.2 and Buldhana 43.1 degree Celsius.

Media reports said at 45.2 Nagpur was ninth hottest in the world.

Wildlife NGO Habitat Conservation Society of Chandrapur said the heat wave is affecting the flora and fauna.

Its president blamed the presence of a large number of coal mines, power plants, and other industries for high temperature in the area.