Heat wave in north India to continue, monsoon to hit Kerala on June 6

New Delhi: There is no respite for the denizens of Delhi and across the country. The IMD on Saturday said monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on June 6.

M Mohapatra of IMD said: “We are expecting monsoon to arrive near Kerala around June 6. At this point, monsoon has covered some extreme southern part of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east-central Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. It will cover more parts of Arabian Sea in the next 2-3 days”.

He said there is no possibilities Delhi receiving rainfall anytime soon. Mohapatra said the maximum temperature in the national capital will be hovering nearly 46 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said thunderstorm activity might continue for next 3-5 days in the northeastern states and over extreme southern peninsula.

Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Jharkhand will be reeling under heat wave conditions over the past 3-4 days, the IMD said and added that the situation might be prolonged.

The highest temperature of 49.6°C has been recorded in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar. The IMD has issued ‘red’ warning for the national capital.

The national capital on Friday recorded the highest temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in five years.