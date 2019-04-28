Heat wave continues in Odisha, IMD issues yellow alert

Bhubaneswar: With intense heat wave condition continues to grip most parts of Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued yellow alert for some interior district for two days from today.

According to the Special Bulletin of IMD, heat wave condition likely to occur at some parts over the districts of Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur and Bargarh today. The Met office also issued a similar warning for these districts on Monday.

“Heat is tolerable for the general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants and elderly people with chronic diseases,” said Shashi Kant of Bhubaneswar IMD centre.

The Met office further said the maximum temperatures observed no large change. They were above normal over Odisha. Similarly, there was no large change observed in the minimum temperatures. They were above normal over north coastal Odisha and south interior Odisha and normal over the rest of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.0⁰c was recorded at Titlagarh today while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.0⁰c was recorded at Sundergarh.