Healthy Breakfast: Know Benefits Of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs Daily

Bhubaneswar: Eating a healthy breakfast is probably the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind on a busy morning. Skipping breakfast could be harmful but a healthy morning diet could save your day.

A healthy and easy breakfast option that everyone can follow is eating hard-boiled eggs as they are also a rich source of protein, calcium and several vitamins and nutrients.

Here are some of the reasons to include hard-boiled eggs for breakfast.

Boosts Metabolism

The presence of essential amino acids makes it easy for your body to use the proteins in eggs for maintenance. As eggs are high in protein, these can help to boost metabolism by up to 80-100 calories, thereby boosting your metabolism. Eggs also contain mono and polyunsaturated fats which reduce the absorption of cholesterol.

Stay away from hunger pangs

Eggs help to stay full for a longer period of time. The reason is eggs are a great source of proteins and also highly satiating. The high stative value of eggs reduces your appetite and also increases fullness to help you avoid hunger pangs.

Source of Good Cholesterol

Eggs increase the levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein), which is known as good cholesterol. People with a higher level of HDL are at a lower risk of developing heart diseases and other serious health problems. Eating two eggs a day can help in increasing your HDL level to a great extent.

Improves Eyesight

Eggs contain two essential antioxidants – lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants are linked to keeping your eyes healthy and safe from damage. These antioxidants protect your eyes from the harm caused by UV rays. In addition, eggs also reduce the chances of developing cataract at an early age.

Source of Good Cholesterol

Eggs increase the levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein), which is known as good cholesterol. People with a higher level of HDL are at a lower risk of developing heart diseases and other serious health problems. Eating two eggs a day can help in increasing your HDL level to a great extent.

Eating boiled eggs for breakfast and staying away from junk food can be of great help in preventing a bloated belly. For a wholesome meal in the morning, everyone should include 2-4 eggs in breakfast, which contain less than 240 calories.