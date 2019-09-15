Health Tip: Benefits of eating sprouts in morning

Bhubaneswar: In a busy life, it is obviously difficult to maintain food eating habits but the right nutrients are so much important which would help in body and mind development. Moreover, studies show that foods made from sprouted beans may also be more nutritious.

Sprouts are rich food that prevents the occurrence of constipation and colon cancer as the food is rich in fibre. Despite being low in calories, sprouts are a rich source of nutrients and beneficial plant compounds. Their vitamin and mineral content varies based on the variety.

The proteins in sprouts may also be easier to digest. This is likely due to the sprouting process, which appears to reduce the amount of anti-nutrients compounds that decrease your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the plant by up to 87%.

Sprouts can be eaten raw or cooked. They are also easy to add to a wide variety of meals and snacks.

Sprouts are prone to contamination with harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weak immune systems should consider avoiding raw sprouts. Soaking and sprouting substantially increases the fibre content in sprouts which facilitates weight loss as the fibre binds to fat and toxins to remove them from the body.

Vitamins such as A, B, C and E, and essential fatty acid nutrients increase in sprouting and minerals bind to protein, making them more easily absorbed.

Sprouts are easy and cheap to grow and, like locally grown vegetables, offer additional environmental benefits by avoiding pesticides, food additives and pollution from transportation.