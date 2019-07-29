Health Secy asks DMs to ensure essential services in rain-hit dists

Bhubaneswar: Commissioner-cum-Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda has asked the district Collectors of Malkangiri, Rayagada & Nabarangpur to ensure essential services to tackle possible flood-like situation.

The Health Commissioner has also asked the Collectors of all districts to ask for any possible help needed from the Health and Family Welfare Department in case of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation.

The district collectors have been asked to  ensure the following:

  1. Pregnant women to be shifted to Maa Gruha/DPs
  2. RRTs/mobile medical teams to be made ready
  3. As per population likely to be affected in low lying areas; Whether sufficient quantity of medicines (Halogen/Chlorine Tabs, Antipyretics, Antibiotics, etc), ASV & disinfectants/bleaching powder available; No. of MRCs planned.

It may be mentioned here that the Regional Meteorological Centre here today issued ‘Red Warning’ for the three districts of Odisha with the prediction of extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

