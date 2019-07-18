Health Minister visits Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao at SCB

Cuttack: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday visited SCB Medical College and Hospital here to enquire about the health of Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao.

Rao was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB on Tuesday after falling sick.

“His health condition is best now. There are some neurological problems and the doctors are looking after that. Very soon he will recover,” Das said after meeting Rao.

“I also advised the hospital superintendent and principal to form a committee to look into his neurological problems. Our state government is ready to give the best treatment to Rao. I will pray for his speedy recovery,” the Health Minister added.

Rao, who is the chief advisor of blood donors federation, had gone to attend a programme in Angul where he fell sick. Yesterday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered free treatment of Rao.

Rao, a tea seller, received the Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award, from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among slum kids.