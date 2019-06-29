Health Minister orders probe into misbehaviour of MLA by Kalinga Hospital authorities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Saturday ordered a probe into the allegations that MLA Mohan Majhi was misbehaved with by Kalinga Hospital authorities.

Das directed the health department commissioner to form a four-member panel to probe into the matter and submit the report on the same within seven days.

According to sources, Sachin Barik of Naradpur village under Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district was undergoing treatment at Kalinga Hospital and died in the early hours of Saturday.

Although bills were paid for the treatment of the deceased, the hospital authorities did not release the body demanding more money. The deceased’s father then approached local MLA Majhi.

Subsequently, the legislator went to the hospital and requested the authorities to release the body. However, the DGM and account department staff of the hospital allegedly misbehaved with him.

The MLA then brought the matter to the notice of the health minister. Taking note of the incident, the health minister ordered a probe.

While Health and Family Welfare Department joint secretary G Poonam Tapas Kumar is the chairperson of the probe committee, joint secretary Subhananda Mohapatra, deputy secretary Rajesh Agarwal and Yamini Patnaik are the members.