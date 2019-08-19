Health Min Naba Das meets ailing Khurda MLA Jitu Mitra in Mumbai hosp

Bhubaneswar: The State Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das today visited ailing Khurda MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mitra aka Jitu Mitra at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had instructed Das to take stock of Mitra’s health condition and announced that all medical expenses for the legislator’s treatment will be borne by the State Government.

Besides, Begunia MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev and senior BJD leader & former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik also visited Mitra to enquire about his health condition.

Meanwhile, the state government has released Rs 20 lakh towards Mitra’s treatment.

