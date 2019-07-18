Health, AYUSH Ministries sign MoU for ‘Tuberculosis Free India’

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday signed an MoU to forge inter-sectoral convergence at the level of policy, planning and programme implementation for an accelerated response towards “Tuberculosis Free India” initiative.

The intended collaboration between the two Ministries aims at the development of linkages and integration of TB care services within the infrastructure and institutional network of AYUSH.

The MoU was signed by Secretary Health and Family Welfare Preeti Sudan and Secretary AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha in the presence of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, MoS Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey and Minister of State for AYUSH and MoS Defence Shripad Yesso Naik.

On this occasion, Shripad Naik said that Tuberculosis is not only a challenge for medical fraternity but also a serious social problem mainly hitting the populations battling with poverty, malnutrition, poor hygiene, housing and working conditions.

The Minister said that AYUSH systems have the potential knowledge base, qualified & trained human resources and holistic healthcare practices to help achieving the objective of TB- free India.

He further said that accordingly, it is expected that multifaceted issues of the people suffering from TB can be addressed with integrated approaches, inter-sectoral convergence and meaningful involvement of the AYUSH sector.

The MoU with the Central TB Division of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare outlines the scope and extent of AYUSH involvement in sensitization, awareness generation, capacity building of AYUSH institutions and health service providers in the areas of TB diagnosis, control and management.

Focused activities envisaged under the MoU will cover joint planning to work with AYUSH organisations & professional bodies and promote adjuvant use of evidence-based AYUSH interventions for, TB control and management.

It is also intended to facilitate research collaboration and best practices of AYUSH healthcare and build up capacities for TB-free workplaces and communities. Both Ministries will appoint Nodal Officers for development of implementation plan, modalities of operationalization and steering the collaboration activities outlined in the MoU.