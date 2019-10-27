Headlines This Morning

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice


Morning Headlines:

1.’Diwali’ Being Celebrated Across The Country Today

2.High Alert In Nagaland, Manipur Ahead Of October 31 Peace Talks

3.6 Lakh Diyas Lit Up At Saryu Banks, UP Government In Guinness Book

4.Priyanka Gandhi Attacks BJP Over “Beautification” Of Parliament Building

5.Jaish Threat On Diwali: Unprecedented Security In Delhi, Other Metros Alerted

6.Diwali Fervour Grips Odisha

7.UK Police Charge Truck Driver With Manslaughter

8. Bezos Regains Top Spot As World’s Richest Man

9.24 Killed, Over 2,000 Wounded In Iraqi Protests

10.ISL: Gyan’s Late Winner Hands Northeast Win Over Odisha

pragativadinewsservice
