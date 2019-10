Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.Unnao Rape Case: Court Concludes Recording Of Statement Of CBI Witnesses

2.BJP Wins 40 Seats In Haryana

3.Maharashtra Election Result: BJP, Shiv Sena Suffers Setback In Kolhapur, Which Witnessed Floods In August

4. Indians Will No Longer Require Visas To Visit Brazil, Says Its President

5. Woman Dies, 2 Injured After Ceasefire Violation By Pak Troops In J&K

6.Man Dies, Wife Critical In Wall Collapse In Kendrapara

7.Thunderstorm alert issued for 11 districts in Odisha

8.Maoists Observe Bandh In Kandhamal, Rayagada

9.Denmark Passes Law To Strip Jihadists Of Nationality

10.Vivek Chikara Wins Gold At Asian Para Archery Championships