Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

  1. Counting of votes for Bijepur Bypoll begins amid tight security
  2. Counting Of Votes For Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Polls Begins
  3. Rain continues to lash Odisha
  4. Schools in Ganjam, Gajapati & Bhadrak closed due to incessant rainfall
  5. Train services under East Coast Railway disrupted following heavy rainfall
  6.  ‘Happy Fridges’ installed at two locations in Bhubaneswar by an NGO ‘Feeding India’
  7. Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad
  8. India’s ease of doing business ranking improves, jumps 14 places to rank 63
  9. Boeing 737 MAX’s design, oversight faulted in Lion Air Crash: Indonesian investigators
  10. Bangladeshi players call off strike after BCB accepts initial 11-point demand
