Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Counting of votes for Bijepur Bypoll begins amid tight security
- Counting Of Votes For Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly Polls Begins
- Rain continues to lash Odisha
- Schools in Ganjam, Gajapati & Bhadrak closed due to incessant rainfall
- Train services under East Coast Railway disrupted following heavy rainfall
- ‘Happy Fridges’ installed at two locations in Bhubaneswar by an NGO ‘Feeding India’
- Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Accused Ashfaq and Moinuddin brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad
- India’s ease of doing business ranking improves, jumps 14 places to rank 63
- Boeing 737 MAX’s design, oversight faulted in Lion Air Crash: Indonesian investigators
- Bangladeshi players call off strike after BCB accepts initial 11-point demand