By pragativadinewsservice
Headlines This Morning
Morning Headlines:

Woman PEO's death: 12-hour bandh in Jajpur

Voting begins for assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra

Bijepur by-poll: Voting begins amid tight security

  1. Polling begins for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections
  2. Bypoll for two Lok Sabha and 51 assemblies seats being held today
  3. India destroys several terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
  4. Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Made Fake Account To Befriend Him: Cops
  5. Voting for Bijepur By-poll begins amid tight security
  6. Chile protests: Five dead after looters torch garment factory
  7. Lebanon protests: Mass revolt continues as PM ‘agrees reforms’
  8. US troops leaving Syria will go to Iraq, says Pentagon chief
  9. Andy Murray stuns Stan Wawrinka to win European Open
  10. Ranchi Test: Rohit double hundred, pacers put India on top vs South Africa
