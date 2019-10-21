Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
Related Posts
- Polling begins for Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections
- Bypoll for two Lok Sabha and 51 assemblies seats being held today
- India destroys several terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
- Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Made Fake Account To Befriend Him: Cops
- Voting for Bijepur By-poll begins amid tight security
- Chile protests: Five dead after looters torch garment factory
- Lebanon protests: Mass revolt continues as PM ‘agrees reforms’
- US troops leaving Syria will go to Iraq, says Pentagon chief
- Andy Murray stuns Stan Wawrinka to win European Open
- Ranchi Test: Rohit double hundred, pacers put India on top vs South Africa