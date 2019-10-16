Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.BJP To Celebrate Accession Day On October 26th Across Jammu And Kashmir

2. Two BJP workers held for TMC panchayat leader’s murder in Bengal

3.BJP promises to push for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

4. Reconsider 25,000 home guards’ termination, UP minister urges police dept

5.Railways To Run Promotional Trains, Housefull 4 Crew First Taker

6. Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Balasore, Peddler Arrested

7. Indian Bizman In Dubai Buys Tickets To Send 13 Foreign Prisoners Home

8. Japan typhoon death toll climbs to 74, rescuers search for missing people

9.15 killed in shootout in southwestern Mexico

10.CoA Proposes Amendments To Contentious Conflict Of Interest Clause

