Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.Durga Puja: Maha Navami is being celebrated in different parts of the country today

2.PM Modi To Address 4 Poll Rallies In Haryana For 2 Days

3.PDP Defers Meet With Detained Party President Mehbooba In Srinagar

4. Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree felling today

5. Free-Tibet activist Tsundue arrested before Modi – Xi summit in Tamil Nadu

6.Political Parties, Film Bodies Demand Withdrawal Of Case Against Celebs

7. Miscreants vandalise petrol pump in Balasore

8. Pak Magazine Claims Saudi Prince Called Back Imran’s Plane

9. Jaish Terrorist Arrested In J&K’s Baramulla, Weapons Found

10.Dream Beginning To Opening In Tests: Sehwag Hails Rohit