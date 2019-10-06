Headlines This Morning

Headlines
Headlines This Morning
Morning Headlines:

  1. Maha DurgaAshtami is being celebrated in different parts of the country today
  2. India, Bangladesh sign MoU for setting up Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh
  3. Mumbai Police arrests former chairman of PMC Bank for alleged 4,355 crore rupees scam
  4. Supreme Court says road traffic offences can be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code also
  5. CSIR develops green crackers keeping in view pollution and health hazards
  6. Hong Kong transport system partially reopens
  7. Iraq protests: UN calls for end to ‘senseless loss of life’
  8. US denies North Korean nuclear talks failed
  9. 1st Test: South Africa staring down the barrel after Rohit, Pujara help India dictate terms on Day 4
  10. World Boxing Championship: Saweety Boora storms into round of 16, Neeraj Phogat out
