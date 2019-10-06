Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Maha DurgaAshtami is being celebrated in different parts of the country today
- India, Bangladesh sign MoU for setting up Coastal Surveillance Radar System in Bangladesh
- Mumbai Police arrests former chairman of PMC Bank for alleged 4,355 crore rupees scam
- Supreme Court says road traffic offences can be prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code also
- CSIR develops green crackers keeping in view pollution and health hazards
- Hong Kong transport system partially reopens
- Iraq protests: UN calls for end to ‘senseless loss of life’
- US denies North Korean nuclear talks failed
- 1st Test: South Africa staring down the barrel after Rohit, Pujara help India dictate terms on Day 4
- World Boxing Championship: Saweety Boora storms into round of 16, Neeraj Phogat out