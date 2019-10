Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1. Four Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Arrested In J&K’s Kishtwar

2.Maharashtra Election 2019: Deepali Sayed To Contest On Shiv Sena Ticket

3. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Today

4.No Judge Can Claim To Never Have Passed “Wrong Order”: SC

5. Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter’s Payload Detects Charged Particles On Moon

6. Rape-accused Chinmayanand’s Judicial Custody Extended till October 16

7.Mahatma’s Ashes Stolen, Photo Defaced In MP’s Rewa

8.13 injured in separate road mishaps in Odisha

9.18 Killed In Vaping-Linked Lung Injury In US, Over 1,000 Fall Ill

10.5th T20 Int’l: Spinners Deepti, Radha Shine As India Women Seal Series With 5-Wkt Win