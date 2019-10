Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

1.SC Sets Aside Its 2018 Verdict On SC/ST Act

2. Anticipatory Bail Granted To Rajeev Kumar

3.Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

4.Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi & Former PM Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

5. Odisha gears up to celebrate 150th Gandhi Jayanti today

6.1 dead, 14 critical after diarrhoea outbreak in Kalahandi

7.A UNSC Without India Affects UN’s Credibility: Jaishankar

8. World Uyghur Congress holds protest in Brussels against Chinese repression

9.Avinash In Steeplechase Final At Worlds After Appeal

10.Kohli On Brink Of Joining Sachin, Sehwag, Dravid In Elite List