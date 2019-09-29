Headlines This Morning

By pragativadinewsservice
Headlines This Morning
Morning Headlines:

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline Extended Till Dec 31

Odisha’s Krushi Bhawan Shortlisted For Global…

Odisha’s Tapan Kumar Mishra conferred Best Tourist…

  1. Respect for India has increased in the world during last 5-yrs: PM
  2. PM to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM
  3. Centre to introduce rating system for SMEs to help them get loans easily
  4. Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended till Dec 31
  5. Afghan presidential election: Tense wait after day of attacks
  6. Yemen war: Houthi rebels claim mass capture of Saudi troops
  7. White House restricted Trump call transcripts – US media
  8. Odisha’s Dutee Chand crashes out of World Championships
  9. India’s mixed relay team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after reaching finals of World Athletics C’ships
  10. Indian Women’s Cricket team to take on South Africa in 3rd T20 in Surat
pragativadinewsservice
