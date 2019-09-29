Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Respect for India has increased in the world during last 5-yrs: PM
- PM to share his thoughts in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM
- Centre to introduce rating system for SMEs to help them get loans easily
- Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended till Dec 31
- Afghan presidential election: Tense wait after day of attacks
- Yemen war: Houthi rebels claim mass capture of Saudi troops
- White House restricted Trump call transcripts – US media
- Odisha’s Dutee Chand crashes out of World Championships
- India’s mixed relay team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics after reaching finals of World Athletics C’ships
- Indian Women’s Cricket team to take on South Africa in 3rd T20 in Surat