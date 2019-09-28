Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- PM Modi addresses 74th Session of UN General Assembly
- Finance minister asks ministries to give detailed capital expenditure plans
- Assembly by-poll results: BJP wins Hamirpur, Badharghat seats
- Heavy rain continues to lash UP, Bihar
- Criminal nabbed following a police encounter in Odisha’s Kendrapara
- Hundreds of thousands join Canada climate strikes
- Orangutan with human rights to begin a new life in Florida
- Nigerian ‘torture house’: Hundreds freed in Kaduna police raid
- Parupalli Kashyap storms into semi-finals of Korea Open
- India enter final of SAFF U-18 Football C’ship