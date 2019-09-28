Headlines This Morning

Headlines
Headlines This Morning
  1. PM Modi addresses 74th Session of UN General Assembly
  2. Finance minister asks ministries to give detailed capital expenditure plans
  3. Assembly by-poll results: BJP wins Hamirpur, Badharghat seats
  4. Heavy rain continues to lash UP, Bihar
  5. Criminal nabbed following a police encounter in Odisha’s Kendrapara
  6. Hundreds of thousands join Canada climate strikes
  7. Orangutan with human rights to begin a new life in Florida
  8. Nigerian ‘torture house’: Hundreds freed in Kaduna police raid
  9. Parupalli Kashyap storms into semi-finals of Korea Open
  10. India enter final of SAFF U-18 Football C’ship
