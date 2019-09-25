Headlines This Morning

By pragativadinewsservice
Morning Headlines:

  1. Heavy Rainfall: Normal life hit in Twin Cities of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar
  2. All schools closed in Ganjam due to heavy rainfall
  3. Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ likely to move west-southwestwards, weaken into a depression in next six hours
  4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’
  5. Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, court directs family to stay in Delhi
  6. U.S. House to launch Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine controversy
  7. Ahead of bilateral meet with PM Modi, Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak
  8. 26 dead, 300 injured as quake jolts Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
  9. Deepti spins India eves to 11-run win over S Africa
  10. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2019
