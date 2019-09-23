Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Trump praises Modi at ‘historic’ Texas rally
- For Article 370 Move, PM Modi Requests A Standing Ovation In Houston
- Voting for assembly by-elections of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh & Hamirpur in UP begins
- Rajnath Singh reiterates talks with Pakistan will only be about PoK
- Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh begins 5-day strike, mining operations hit in Odisha
- Five-Year Period Ending 2019 Set To Be Hottest On Record: UN
- Israeli elections: Arab parties back Gantz to oust Netanyahu
- Hong Kong protests: China flag desecrated as fresh unrest erupts
- De Kock Powers South Africa To Dominating Win vs India, Series Ends Level
- Divij Sharan claims fifth ATP career title