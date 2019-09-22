Headlines This Morning

By pragativadinewsservice
Morning Headlines:

  1. PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston for a week-long US visit
  2. United States: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with members of Sikh community in Houston
  3. Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana on 21st October
  4. India to undertake space mission Gaganyaan next year: ISRO
  5. Postal accounts to be linked with Aadhaar for transparency
  6.  Clerk of Rourkela’s Sarbati Devi Women’s College suspended after women employee lodges police complaint
  7. Yemen: UN welcomes Houthi offer to end Saudi Arabia attacks
  8. Battle of Arnhem: Mass parachute drop marks WW2 assault
  9. India to clash with South Africa in final T20 cricket match in Bengaluru
  10. Amit Panghal loses in final of World Boxing Championships             
