Headlines This Morning

  1. PM Narendra Modi on his way to the US to attend UN General Assembly
  2. India, Mongolia sign MoUs in areas including space, disaster management & culture
  3. MHA announces Sardar Patel Award for National Integration
  4. Govt cuts corporate tax rate for domestic investors
  5. ISRO chairman K Sivan to attend the 8th convocation ceremony of IIT Bhubaneswar today
  6. ‘World’s biggest’ beach clean-up drive began at Puri today
  7. PKL 2019: Puneri Paltan beat Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates settle for the tie
  8. Kapil Dev wins 60-64 individual age-category in Champions Golf
  9. Saudi Arabia oil attacks: The US to send troops to Saudi Arabia
  10. Climate protests: Marches worldwide against global warming
