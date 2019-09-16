Headlines This Morning

By pragativadinewsservice
  1. US Prez Trump to join PM Modi’s mega rally in Houston on Sep 22
  2. British MP backs India on Kashmir issue, says Islamabad should vacate PoK
  3. Navy joins search operation to trace missing persons in Andhra Pradesh boat accident
  4. Tugboat Evacuates Malaysian Stranded Ship From Odisha’s Chilika
  5. Oil prices soar after attacks on Saudi facilities
  6. International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer today
  7. Jojo Rabbit: Nazi satire wins top Toronto film award
  8. Hong Kong protests: Petrol bombs and water cannon used in clashes
  9. Rain washes out the first T20 between India & South Africa in Dharamshala
  10. Pankaj Advani clinches record 22nd world title; wins IBSF Billiards C’ship
