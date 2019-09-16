Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- US Prez Trump to join PM Modi’s mega rally in Houston on Sep 22
- British MP backs India on Kashmir issue, says Islamabad should vacate PoK
- Navy joins search operation to trace missing persons in Andhra Pradesh boat accident
- Tugboat Evacuates Malaysian Stranded Ship From Odisha’s Chilika
- Oil prices soar after attacks on Saudi facilities
- International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer today
- Jojo Rabbit: Nazi satire wins top Toronto film award
- Hong Kong protests: Petrol bombs and water cannon used in clashes
- Rain washes out the first T20 between India & South Africa in Dharamshala
- Pankaj Advani clinches record 22nd world title; wins IBSF Billiards C’ship