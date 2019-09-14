Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

  1. Hindi Divas celebrated today
  2. Centre to set up 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres across the country
  3. Online auction begins today for over 2,700 domestic gifts received by PM Modi
  4. Dreaded criminal injured in police firing in Odisha’s Ganjam
  5. Felicity Huffman handed prison time over college admissions scandal
  6. New storm to hit Bahamas two weeks after Hurricane Dorian
  7. US and Brazil agree to Amazon development
  8. Rani Rampal to captain Indian women’s hockey team on England tour
  9. Boxing: Duryodhan Singh beat Armenia’s Koryun Astoyan 4-1
  10. 2020 Women’s U-17 World Cup to be held from Nov 2-21
