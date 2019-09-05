Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Teacher’s day is celebrated today
- PM Modi to address the plenary session of 5th EEF
- India, Russia call on the International community to set up a united front to fight terrorism
- DoNER team to visit J&K today to suggest new development initiatives
- Punjab CM orders magisterial inquiry into Batala firecracker factory blast
- Two dreaded criminals nabbed after police encounter in Odisha
- Brexit: Bill designed to stop no-deal ‘will clear Lords’
- Hurricane Dorian: US braced for ‘life-threatening’ storm surge
- US Open: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini edges past Gael Monfils for 1st Grand Slam semi-final
- Record 14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals