Headlines This Morning

  1. Teacher’s day is celebrated today
  2. PM Modi to address the plenary session of 5th EEF
  3. India, Russia call on the International community to set up a united front to fight terrorism
  4. DoNER team to visit J&K today to suggest new development initiatives
  5. Punjab CM orders magisterial inquiry into Batala firecracker factory blast
  6. Two dreaded criminals nabbed after police encounter in Odisha
  7. Brexit: Bill designed to stop no-deal ‘will clear Lords’
  8. Hurricane Dorian: US braced for ‘life-threatening’ storm surge
  9. US Open: Italy’s Matteo Berrettini edges past Gael Monfils for 1st Grand Slam semi-final
  10. Record 14 Indian shooters qualify for ISSF World Cup Finals
