Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

  1. Ganesh Utsav begins across the country with traditional gaiety
  2. Stage set for separation of lander Vikram from Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter
  3. Conference of Parties to UN Convention to Combat Desertification begins in Greater Noida
  4. Over 5.65 cr income tax returns filed for the assessment year 2019-20
  5. Dreaded criminal Musim Akhtar nabbed in Odisha’s Sambalpur
  6. Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas battered by ‘monster’ storm
  7. Argentina imposes currency controls to support the economy
  8. Hell’s Gate: Kenya tour group swept away by a flash flood
  9. Kingston cricket test: India set 468 run victory target for West Indies
  10. US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic retires with injury, Stan Wawrinka reaches quarter-finals
