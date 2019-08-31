Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- CBI conducts surprise checks at 150 locations
- Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Mumbai Court For Calling PM “Commander-In-Thief”
- 5 Officers, Including Joint Secretary, Appointed To PMO
- Local Self-Governance Day in Odisha today
- 2 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Khurda
- China Expels Journalist After Report On Xi Jinping’s Family
- Alleged 9/11 Terror Attack Mastermind To Go On Trial In 2021: Report
- DJ Arafat: Thousands pay tribute at Abidjan concert
- 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Fifty Helps India Into Strong Position Against West Indies On Day 1
- US Open: Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty advance to next round, Kei Nishikori crashes out