Headlines This Morning

  1. CBI conducts surprise checks at 150 locations
  2. Rahul Gandhi Summoned By Mumbai Court For Calling PM “Commander-In-Thief”
  3. 5 Officers, Including Joint Secretary, Appointed To PMO       
  4. Local Self-Governance Day in Odisha today
  5. 2 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Khurda
  6. China Expels Journalist After Report On Xi Jinping’s Family
  7. Alleged 9/11 Terror Attack Mastermind To Go On Trial In 2021: Report
  8. DJ Arafat: Thousands pay tribute at Abidjan concert
  9. 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Fifty Helps India Into Strong Position Against West Indies On Day 1
  10. US Open: Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty advance to next round, Kei Nishikori crashes out
