Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:

  1. PM to present Yoga Awards today
  2. Assam govt gears up security in view of the publication of final NRC list
  3. INX Media case: SC to pronounce order on Chidambaram’s plea on Sept 5
  4. Air India to be privatised in the shortest possible time: Hardeep Puri
  5. Homecoming For Separated Conjoined Twins Jaga-Kalia On Sept 7
  6. Joshua Wong arrested: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist         
  7. Colombia Farc rebels: President vows to hunt down a new group
  8. Hurricane Dorian: ‘Extremely dangerous’ storm bears down on Florida
  9. India A beat South Africa A by 69 runs
  10. ISSF World Cup: Sanjeev Rajput seals India’s 8th Olympic quota in shooting, Abhishek Verma wins gold
