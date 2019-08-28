Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- Petition Against End Of Special Status To J&K In Supreme Court Today
- Indo-Pacific One Of New Concepts In Changing World: S Jaishankar
- Case Filed Against Bengal BJP Chief After Threat to Strip, Thrash Cops
- S Jaishankar Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue At Indian Embassy In Moscow
- Syrian Kurdish fighters ‘pulling back’ from Turkey border
- Amazon fires: Brazil to reject G7 offer of $22m aid
- Indian team wins 4 medals at WorldSkills event in Russia
- US Open: Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal advance to Round 2, unseeded Thomas Fabbiano stuns Dominic Thiem
- Historic English club Bury expelled after 125 years in Football League
- US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka battles into round 2, Alison Riske shocks Garbine Muguruza