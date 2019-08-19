Headlines This Morning

Headlines This Morning
Morning Headlines:

  1. Water level of Brahmani river rises, all 11 gates of Mandira Dam opened
  2. Maharashtra: 10 dead and 20 injured after a bus collided with a canter truck
  3. Kullu: Incessant rain has led to flooding in the district
  4. Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Temple Mount ‘violations’
  5. Hong Kong protest ends without violence
  6. Malaysia court postpones biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM  Najib Razak
  7. Iceland commemorates first glacier lost to climate change
  8. Indian cricket team gets terror threat on PCB email
  9. Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket, shares throwback picture
  10. Hima Das wins gold in 300m at Athleticky Mitink Reiter event in Czech Republic
