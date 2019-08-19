Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
Related Posts
- Water level of Brahmani river rises, all 11 gates of Mandira Dam opened
- Maharashtra: 10 dead and 20 injured after a bus collided with a canter truck
- Kullu: Incessant rain has led to flooding in the district
- Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Temple Mount ‘violations’
- Hong Kong protest ends without violence
- Malaysia court postpones biggest 1MDB trial involving ex-PM Najib Razak
- Iceland commemorates first glacier lost to climate change
- Indian cricket team gets terror threat on PCB email
- Kohli completes 11 years in international cricket, shares throwback picture
- Hima Das wins gold in 300m at Athleticky Mitink Reiter event in Czech Republic