Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
- India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 leaves earth’s orbit
- AICWA bans and boycotts singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi on 8 August
- Hirakud dam to release season’s first floodwater today
- Orissa HC directs state government to suspend Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan
- Odisha Govt Increases Class Duration Of 3 Subjects To 1.5 Hours
- Hong Kong protests cripple airport for second day
- China’s Xi Jinping gets tougher on Trump after new tariff threat
- India, West Indies to play third ODI today
- Women’s cricket to be part of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Djokovic remains at top of ATP rankings