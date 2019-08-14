Headlines This Morning

  1. India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 leaves earth’s orbit
  2. AICWA bans and boycotts singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi on 8 August
  3. Hirakud dam to release season’s first floodwater today
  4. Orissa HC directs state government to suspend Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan
  5. Odisha Govt Increases Class Duration Of 3 Subjects To 1.5 Hours
  6. Hong Kong protests cripple airport for second day
  7. China’s Xi Jinping gets tougher on Trump after new tariff threat
  8. India, West Indies to play third ODI today
  9. Women’s cricket to be part of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
  10. Djokovic remains at top of ATP rankings
