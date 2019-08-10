Headlines This Morning

Headlines This Morning
  1. Prohibitory Orders Withdrawn in Jammu, Schools and Colleges to Reopen from Today
  2. Gujarat: 4 dead after a 3-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar, Nadiad collapsed
  3. Decision On Congress Chief Today, Mukul Wasnik Frontrunner
  4. Arun Jaitley’s health condition “haemodynamically stable”
  5. Odisha-origin girl wins National Award for Mahanati
  6. Odisha CM appoints chairpersons of 30 district planning committees
  7. North Korea tests ‘short-range ballistic missiles’
  8. Russia explosion: Five confirmed dead in rocket blast
  9. Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery, out of action for at least 4-6 weeks
  10. BCCI agrees to come under the ambit of NADA
