Headlines This Morning
  1. Pakistan snaps diplomatic ties with India over scrapping of Article 370
  2. US closely following India’s legislation regarding new territorial status, governance of J&K
  3. Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Afghanistan
  4. Commisionerate Police serve show-cause notices to 5 cinema halls in Twin City
  5. Man stoned to death by sons in Sundergarh village
  6. Malkangiri schools remains closed for second consecutive day
  7. NSA Ajit Doval interacts with people in J&K
  8. Loans to get cheaper as RBI cuts repo rates
  9. India vs West Indies 1st ODI today
  10. Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain selected for world boxing C’ships
