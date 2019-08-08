Headlines This Morning

Morning Headlines:
Related Posts
- Pakistan snaps diplomatic ties with India over scrapping of Article 370
- US closely following India’s legislation regarding new territorial status, governance of J&K
- Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Afghanistan
- Commisionerate Police serve show-cause notices to 5 cinema halls in Twin City
- Man stoned to death by sons in Sundergarh village
- Malkangiri schools remains closed for second consecutive day
- NSA Ajit Doval interacts with people in J&K
- Loans to get cheaper as RBI cuts repo rates
- India vs West Indies 1st ODI today
- Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain selected for world boxing C’ships