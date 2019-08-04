Headlines This Morning

By pragativadinewsservice
Morning Headlines:

  1. Army Foils Infiltration Bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team, five intruders eliminated
  2. Health Ministry warns of punitive action as doctors continue strike
  3. India orders tourists to leave Kashmir over ‘terror threat’
  4. PM to address valedictory session of two-day workshop for BJP MPs
  5. Double encounter in Bhubaneswar
  6. Postal agent absconding after allegedly duping customers of Rs 19 lakh in Rourkela
  7. Heavy Rainfall In Odisha On August 8 & 9
  8. Texas Walmart mass shooting: 20 killed, several injured
  9. Hong Kong protests: Police fire tear gas at activists
  10. India register 4-wicket win against West Indies in 1st T20I
