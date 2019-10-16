Head Constable on duty at Telangana CM’s farmhouse commits suicide

Hyderabad: A-38-year old security guard in-charge at the farmhouse of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in Erravalli area of Siddipet district today.

The deceased person has been identified as Venkateshwarlu. He was working as a head constable of the Telangana State Special Police.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10.30 am in the guard restroom, when Venkateshwarlu shot himself in the right side of his head with a 9mm service carbine.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. It is suspected that he committed suicide due to personal reasons.

According to police reports, Venkateshwarlu was in an inebriated condition when the incident happened He was on unauthorised leave for the past two days and after his wife’s request to the duty officer, he was taken back.