He won’t allow loot of public money as chowkidar: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with people from across 500 locations in the country through video conferencing.

He addressed supporters of the saffron party’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign from Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The Prime Minister said as Chowkidar he will never let anyone steal the people’s money.

Criticizing Rahul Gandhi for mocking ‘Chowkidar campaign, Modi said that some people don’t understand it’s meaning and can’t think of it beyond its literal meaning. Prime Minister said chowkidar is a spirit and a feeling.