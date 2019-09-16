He will visit Kashmir to take stock of situation, says CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
He will visit Kashmir
13

New Delhi: The CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Monday has said if required he will go to Jammu and Kashmir over restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this while hearing multiple petitions regarding Kashmir including the one against the media and communication restrictions in Kashmir Valley.

Related Posts

SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in J&K

Portion of Puri’s Indradyumna Tank Wall Collapses

Toll rises to 12 in Andhra boat tragedy

The bench comprising of Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Adul Nazeer heard a total of eight petitions filed by several leaders and activists challenging the continuation of restrictions in the Valley.

The apex court has allowed the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit his family members in the Valley.

The court has allowed him to visit four districts such as Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

SC allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts in J&K

Portion of Puri’s Indradyumna Tank Wall Collapses

Toll rises to 12 in Andhra boat tragedy

1 of 6,568