He will visit Kashmir to take stock of situation, says CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: The CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Monday has said if required he will go to Jammu and Kashmir over restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this while hearing multiple petitions regarding Kashmir including the one against the media and communication restrictions in Kashmir Valley.

The bench comprising of Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Adul Nazeer heard a total of eight petitions filed by several leaders and activists challenging the continuation of restrictions in the Valley.

The apex court has allowed the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit his family members in the Valley.

The court has allowed him to visit four districts such as Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.