HDFC Bank Net Profit Rises 27% In September Quarter

Mumbai: The country’s largest lender by market capitalisation – HDFC Bank – on Saturday reported that its net profit rose 27 per cent to Rs. 6,345 crore in the quarter ended on September 30.

As per reports, HDFC Bank had posted net profit of Rs. 5,005.73 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

As of September 30, 2019, the bank’s distribution network was at 5,314 banking outlets and 13,514 ATMs across 2,768 cities/towns as against 4,825 banking outlets and 13,018 ATMs across 2,718 cities/towns as of September 30, 2018.