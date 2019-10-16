HC Bench Protest: Bolangir Lawyers’ Association Observes Two-Day Bandh

Bolangir: Intensifying agitation for the establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Western Odisha, Bolangir Lawyers’ Association has called for a two-day bandh in all government offices and banks from today.

According to sources, all the government offices, banks and post offices in the district have been shut down while schools, colleges and other educational institutions including, shops and business establishments have been kept out of the purview of the shutdown.

Earlier, the district lawyers’ association had decided to call for strike on Wednesday and Thursday in the third week of every month.