HC bench demand: Lawyers soften stir, court work to resume on Mar 18

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
HC bench demand
15

Sambalpur: In view of the ensuing general elections, the Sambalpur District Bar Association on Wednesday decided to soften their on-going agitation over the establishment of a permanent bench of High Court.

After a general council meeting, the lawyer’s body has decided to resume all the court works on March 18. The lawyers association said that all types of affidavits can be prepared and petitions can be filed from March 15.

Related Posts

Three killed as speeding truck rams into bike in Mayurbhanj

Stones hurled during marriage party procession over…

Radon transport mechanism in soil can predict earthquakes,…

Similarly, the land registration will begin from March 18. Court proceedings will start from March 25 to provide emergency services only.

Notably, the lawyers of the western Odisha district have been agitating for the last 190 days demanding a permanent High Court Bench in western Odisha.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.