Hawaiian Wedding! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson ties knot with long-time girlfriend Lauren

By pragativadinewsservice
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Hawaii: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a secret wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

Former wrestler-turned-actor dropped the news on his social media profiles and shared a couple of photos from his beautiful Hawaiian wedding ceremony.

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41📸

In the pictures, Dwayne Johnson can be seen wearing a white pair of jeans and a linen shirt while Lauren Hashian looked amazing in a gorgeous flowery embroidered plunge-neck gown.

Dwayne Johnson And Lauren Hashian met in the year 2006 while he was filming his movie The Game Plan and dated for over 12 years before getting married.

Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with their second daughter in April 2018.

pragativadinewsservice
