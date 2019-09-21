Havildar arrested over link with drug mafia Raja

Balasore: A havildar, who was suspended over his connection with drugs smuggler, Sheikh Raja, was on Saturday arrested by Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch.

The accused, Ranjan Sahu, havildar of Sahadevkhunta Bicharganj Police outpost was placed under suspension two days ago for his alleged link with drug mafia Raja.

Notably, the STF had arrested the kingpin of a drug smuggling racket from Bhubaneswar.

During the interrogation, Raja confessed to have the link of two police officials with him. Based on the statement, the SP on Thursday had suspended the officers.

Ranjan has been arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, sources said.