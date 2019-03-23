Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary joins Congress

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress party on Saturday and is likely to contest from UP’s Mathura Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, Congress party is planning to field the famous stage performer against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and veteran actor Hema Malini. Earlier BJP’s decision to re-nominate Hema Malini from Mathura was slammed by the Congress.

The reports of Sapna joining politics first emerged in June 2018, after BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra called her a ‘thumke lagane wali’ and took potshots at the Congress over rumours of the artiste joining the grand old party.

pragativadinewsservice
