Haryana Steelers to take on Tamil Thalaivas tomorrow

Pune: The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Pune tomorrow (Saturday).
The Steelers, who tied their previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last minute of the game, will be hoping to continue their stupendous form in the game against Tamil Thalaivas. Haryana’s raider Vikash Kandola expressed that there will be no changes in the team’s preparation after a high-pressure match.
“I am very happy with my performance. The team is playing very well. We have won five matches in a row. The level of our game is fantastic at the moment. I just want to keep myself fit and take the team to victory,” said Kandola.