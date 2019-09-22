Haryana Steelers to take on Patna Pirates at Jaipur tomorrow

Jaipur: The Haryana Steelers will be up against Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League season seven in Jaipur on Monday (23 September 2019).

The Steelers will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss against Bengal Warriors in their previous match. Haryana’s raider Prashanth Kumar Rai expressed that one loss after a long winning streak doesn’t make a difference to the team.

“After a long winning streak, one loss doesn’t make a difference to the team. We will look to improve our defensive game in the next match against Patna Pirates. We made a good comeback in the second half against Bengal, but we made a few more mistakes. However, we will rectify our errors in the next game,” said Prashanth.

The Haryana Steelers will have the upper hand when they face Patna, since they have beaten the side twice in their last two encounters. Haryana triumphed 35-26 earlier in this season and beat Patna 43-32 in the previous season. The Steelers will be certainly hoping to maintain their excellent record against Patna.

The Haryana Steelers will have to be wary of Patna’s raiders which include the experienced Pardeep Narwal and Iranian Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli. However, Prashanth expressed that a team cannot rely on a few individuals as a side has to collectively deliver for a victory.

“We had a great win against Patna earlier in the season, but the next match is a fresh game. We will give our best and try to register a victory. Patna has some good raiders, but a team cannot rely on individuals. A side has to collectively deliver for a win. We will have our plans in place for each of the Patna players,” said the raider.

Prashanth added that the Haryana Steelers are aiming to finish at the top two spots to book a place in the semi-finals.

“We are looking to finish in the top two spots at the moment since the teams which finish at the top two spots can qualify for the semi-finals directly,” said Prashanth.