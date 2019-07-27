Haryana Steelers to take on Dabang Delhi tomorrow

Mumbai: The Haryana Steelers will be looking to continue their good form when they face Dabang Delhi K.C in their second match of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 in Mumbai on Sunday.

The match will be held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 pm.

Naveen, who scored 14 total points, helped Haryana get off to a great start in the tournament with a 34-24 victory over Puneri Paltan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Haryana Captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan said that an excellent start to the competition makes a big difference to the team’s campaign.

“A good start makes a big difference to the team. Our key players (Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai) were rested for the first match, and if they return to the team, we will play even better in the upcoming matches,” said Cheralathan.

The Haryana Steelers got the better of Dabang Delhi K.C two out of three times in the last season. Haryana won the first and third Zone A matches against Delhi with scores of 34-31 and 34-27 respectively. The Cheralathan-led team will be hoping to hold the upper hand against Dabang Delhi K.C in this season as well.

However, the Steelers will have to be wary of Meraj Sheykh. The Iranian is one of the best all-rounders in the Pro Kabaddi League and he could pose a serious threat for the Haryana team. The Steelers defence was in top form against Puneri Paltan and they will need to maintain their performance when they face the quick Chandran Ranjit from the Delhi team.

Cheralathan expressed that the Haryana Steelers have their strategies in place for Dabang Delhi K.C.

“All players are good in Dabang Delhi, they have played two matches and won both, but we have our strategies in place to play against them,” said Cheralathan.